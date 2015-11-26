FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey and Russia do not have 'luxury' of unfriendly ties: Turkish minister
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey and Russia do not have 'luxury' of unfriendly ties: Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia do not have the luxury of unfriendly relations, Turkey’s EU minister said on Thursday, two days after Turkish jets shot down a Russian plane along the Syria border.

Speaking in Ankara, Volkan Bozkir said he expected ties with Moscow to be maintained following the incident, which elicited a furious response from President Vladimir Putin.

Bozkir also said that progress was expected on Turkey’s stalled bid to join the EU, with chapter 17 of the accession process -- dealing with economy and monetary policy -- due to be opened on December 14-15.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ece Toksabay

