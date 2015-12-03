FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Unrealistic" to solve problems with Russia in one meeting - Turkish foreign minister
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2015 / 6:09 PM / 2 years ago

"Unrealistic" to solve problems with Russia in one meeting - Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to meet with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry alongside NATO ministerial meetings at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday it would be unrealistic to expect all problems to be solved with Russia after a single meeting, but it was important to maintain open communication channels, state broadcaster TRT reported Thursday, following the Turkish downing last week of a Russian jet.

Mevlut Cavusoglu met Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of an international meeting in Belgrade, in the first high level face-to-face contact since the incident, which has seen Moscow announce a raft of punitive sanctions in response.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.