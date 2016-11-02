FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish army chief holds 'constructive' talks with Russia on Syria: statement
November 2, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

Turkish army chief holds 'constructive' talks with Russia on Syria: statement

Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar greets audience during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The head of the Turkish armed forces, General Hulusi Akar, held "constructive" talks with his Russian counterparts on the situation in Syria's Aleppo and the fight against Islamic State, the Turkish military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia and Turkey, a NATO member, back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict. In recent months they have been normalizing ties that broke down a year ago when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane along its border with Syria.

Akar visited Russia on Tuesday with Turkey's intelligence chief to discuss military cooperation and regional developments.

"The subjects taken up in the talks were a settlement to the clashes in Syria and normalization of the situation in Aleppo as well as continuing to develop coordination between the two countries with the aim of ... ending the threat from Daesh (Islamic State)," the Turkish statement said.

"The talks were held in a constructive atmosphere," it said, without giving further details.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
