Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin speak by phone over Syria's Aleppo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone about Syria's Aleppo on Sunday and emphasized the need to swiftly overcome the disruptions to the city's evacuation, sources in Erdogan's office said.

Armed men burned five buses that were supposed to be used for an evacuation near Idlib on Sunday, holding up a deal to allow thousands to depart the last rebel pocket in Aleppo.

Erdogan and Putin talked about intensifying efforts to allow humanitarian aid and to achieve a political solution in Syria. They once again discussed the idea of holding a meeting in Kazakhstan to bring together the representatives of Syrian government and opposition groups, the sources said.