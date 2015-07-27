FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss situation in the Middle East
July 27, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss situation in the Middle East

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq, and better cooperation in fighting Islamic State, the Kremlin said late on Sunday.

During a telephone conversation, both sides stressed that all interested states should boost efforts to successfully combat the spread of terrorism and extremism, the Kremlin said in a statement.

NATO called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss security at the request of Turkey after a recent suicide bombing there and to discuss Turkish operations against Islamic State and PKK Kurdish militants.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper

