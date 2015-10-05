FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Russian warplane violated its airspace on Sunday too
#World News
October 5, 2015

Turkey says Russian warplane violated its airspace on Sunday too

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Russian warplane violated Turkish airspace on Sunday, a Turkish foreign ministry official said, the second such breach over the past three days, prompting Ankara to once again summon Moscow’s ambassador.

Turkey, a NATO member with the alliance’s second biggest army, scrambled two F-16 jets on Saturday after a Russian aircraft crossed into its airspace over its southern province of Hatay, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

The United States and its NATO allies denounced Russia for Saturday’s incursion, and Ankara threatened to respond if provoked again, raising the prospect of direct confrontation between the Cold War enemies.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
