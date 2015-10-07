FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey summons Russian ambassador again over air space violations
October 7, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey summons Russian ambassador again over air space violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Russian ambassador to Turkey was warned again on Tuesday over repeated violations of Turkish air space by Russian warplanes, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian planes twice entered Turkish airspace over the weekend and an unidentified MIG-29 harassed Turkish jets on Monday, according to the Turkish military.

The foreign ministry statement said Turkey was open to the idea of meeting with Russian military officials in Ankara to discuss measures to avoid a repeat of the violations.

The Russian ambassador was also summoned on Saturday and Monday over the incidents, a foreign ministry official said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall

