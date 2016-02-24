FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia continues to violate Turkish airspace
February 24, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia continues to violate Turkish airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to violate Turkish airspace, three months after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

Erdogan, who was speaking to a group of local officials in Ankara in a speech broadcast live, also said the Syrian Kurdish YPG and its political arm, the PYD, should be excluded from the Syrian ceasefire process.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz in ANKARA and Ayla Jean Yackley in ISTANBUL; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

