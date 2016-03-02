FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says has hit only Islamic State targets since ceasefire started
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey says has hit only Islamic State targets since ceasefire started

Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has hit only Islamic State targets in Syria since the start of a ceasefire this weekend, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding the Syrian government and Russia have been carrying out bombardments since the truce began.

Tanju Bilgic also told reporters at a briefing in Ankara that Russian claims of weapons being sent to Syria hidden in aid convoys from Turkey were not to be taken seriously and were designed to cover up for Russian war crimes.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.