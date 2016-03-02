Turkey says has hit only Islamic State targets since ceasefire started

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has hit only Islamic State targets in Syria since the start of a ceasefire this weekend, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding the Syrian government and Russia have been carrying out bombardments since the truce began.

Tanju Bilgic also told reporters at a briefing in Ankara that Russian claims of weapons being sent to Syria hidden in aid convoys from Turkey were not to be taken seriously and were designed to cover up for Russian war crimes.