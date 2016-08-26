FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 26, 2016 / 1:43 PM / a year ago

Erdogan, Putin agree to speed up efforts for Aleppo aid delivery

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Friday to accelerate efforts to deliver aid to Syria's Aleppo, Erdogan's office said in a statement.

Erdogan informed Putin about Turkey's incursion into Syria that started early on Wednesday, and the two stressed the importance of cooperation for regional security against all "terrorist organizations", including Islamic State, according to the statement.

Erdogan and Putin agreed to hold a bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit in China during the first week of September. Russia and Turkey have been repairing relations, which were strained after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Syrian border last year.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

