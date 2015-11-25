FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Russia foreign ministers may meet next week in Belgrade - Turkish official
November 25, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey, Russia foreign ministers may meet next week in Belgrade - Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart agreed during a phone call on Wednesday that they could meet in Belgrade next week, a Turkish government official said, after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Turkish border.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who canceled a trip to Istanbul scheduled for Wednesday, said Russia viewed the downing as a planned act and Moscow would “seriously reconsider” its relations with Ankara.

The meeting is expected to take place at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Belgrade, Serbia, on 3-4 December.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan

