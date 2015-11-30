FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Russia violated Turkish airspace, but dialogue needed now
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
November 30, 2015 / 7:54 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Russia violated Turkish airspace, but dialogue needed now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Turkish evidence shows a Russian military jet violated Turkish air space before it was shot down last week, but it is important now that Moscow and Ankara work to de-escalate the situation, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a briefing evidence from Turkey and U.S. sources “indicates the Russian aircraft violated Turkish airspace” despite being warned multiple times by Turkish forces. She declined to elaborate on where the plane was when it was shot down.

Trudeau said while the United States supported Turkey’s right to defend its airspace, it was important now for Ankara and Moscow to take steps to de-escalate the tensions on both sides.

“We need to encourage dialogue now and we need to de-escalate the situation,” she said, adding that “continued discussion between the two parties is what is important now.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

