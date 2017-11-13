Erdogan says those who see no military solution in Syria should pull troops out

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that those who do not believe in a military solution in Syria should pull their troops out, after Russia and the United States said no military solution was possible in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament of his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

“I am having trouble understanding these comments. If a military solution is out of the question, then those who say this should pull their troops out,” Erdogan told reporters before flying to Russia.

He said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a political solution in Syria, joint steps with Russia in Syria’s Afrin region, and details of an S-400 air defense missile system deal.