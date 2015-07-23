Turkey to take 'all necessary measures' to protect national security: PM's office

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will take “all necessary measures” to protect public order and national security following attacks by Islamic State and Kurdish militants, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkey has been hit by a wave of violence in the largely Kurdish southeast after a suspected Islamic State suicide bombing killed 32 people, many of them Kurds, in a town on the Syrian border.

Kurdish militants have responded by attacking policeman who they say supported Islamic State.