Turkey to continue security operation as long as threat exists: PM
#World News
July 25, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey to continue security operation as long as threat exists: PM

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s security operations will continue for as long as it faces a threat, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday, a day after Ankara dispatched war jets to attack Islamic State in Syria and Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

“These operations are not ‘one-point operations’ and will continue as long as there is a threat against Turkey,” Davutoglu said at a news conference in Ankara, before heading to Istanbul, where he is due to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the army this afternoon.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
