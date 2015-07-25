Turkey to continue security operation as long as threat exists: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s security operations will continue for as long as it faces a threat, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday, a day after Ankara dispatched war jets to attack Islamic State in Syria and Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

“These operations are not ‘one-point operations’ and will continue as long as there is a threat against Turkey,” Davutoglu said at a news conference in Ankara, before heading to Istanbul, where he is due to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the army this afternoon.