NATO chief says all members strongly support Turkey
#World News
July 28, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

NATO chief says all members strongly support Turkey

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he addresses a news conference after the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting following Turkey's request for Article 4 consultations, at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that all its members had expressed strong support for Turkey after an emergency meeting to discuss instability at Turkey’s borders with Syria and Iraq.

NATO said in a statement it had discussed the threats against Turkey, strongly condemned terrorist attacks against it and stood in strong solidarity with Ankara.

“In the meeting there was full agreement on the statement. All allies expressed their strong support for Turkey. We stand all together, united, in solidarity with Turkey. All allies also condemned terrorism in all its forms,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

“Turkey did not ask for any additional military NATO presence in Turkey. What we all know is that Turkey is a staunch ally. Turkey has a very capable armed forces, the second largest army within the alliance,” he said.

Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
