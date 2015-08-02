Turkish military denies hit civilians during air strikes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s military on Sunday denied allegations that it hit civilians in the village of Zargala during air strikes and said the target was a shelter for Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

“The targets in northern Iraq and inside Turkey are being identified by qualified personnel, based on confirmed visual data and as a result of a very meticilous and detailed study,” the military said.

It added that an investigation regarding the village in question returned no findings of civilian residential areas within the impact range of the bombardment.