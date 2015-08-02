FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military denies hit civilians during air strikes
#World News
August 2, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish military denies hit civilians during air strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s military on Sunday denied allegations that it hit civilians in the village of Zargala during air strikes and said the target was a shelter for Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

“The targets in northern Iraq and inside Turkey are being identified by qualified personnel, based on confirmed visual data and as a result of a very meticilous and detailed study,” the military said.

It added that an investigation regarding the village in question returned no findings of civilian residential areas within the impact range of the bombardment.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by William Hardy

