a year ago
Turkish military hits Kurdish militants, Islamic State in Syria: NTV
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 5:47 PM / a year ago

Turkish military hits Kurdish militants, Islamic State in Syria: NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's military hit Islamic State targets with howitzers near the border town of Jarablus in Syria on Monday while Syrian Kurdish YPG positions were hit with artillery north of Manbij in Syria, broadcaster NTV said.

Ankara has vowed to cleanse Islamic State from its border with Syria and has spoken out against the advance of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, seeing them as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has staged a four-decade insurgency in Turkey.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
