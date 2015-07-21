FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect identified in Turkish border town bombing: Davutoglu
#World News
July 21, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Suspect identified in Turkish border town bombing: Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SURUC, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have identified a suspect in the suicide bombing which killed 32 people in the town of Suruc near the Syrian border and the suspect’s links are being investigated, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

He told a news conference in Sanliurfa province, where Suruc is located, that the cabinet of ministers would assess potential additional security measures at the border at a meeting on Wednesday.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
