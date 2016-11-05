FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military says hits 71 Islamic State targets in northern Syria
November 5, 2016 / 6:57 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish military says hits 71 Islamic State targets in northern Syria

People look at buildings and cars, which were damaged during Friday's car bomb attack, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 5, 2016.Sertac Kayar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's military hit 71 Islamic State targets in Syria over the last 24 hours, the army said on Saturday, intensifying strikes against the militant group, which has claimed responsibility for the latest bomb attack in southeast Turkey.

Five Islamic State fighters were killed in the strikes, as were five Turkey-backed rebels and one Turkish soldier, the army said in its statement. It said coalition forces conducted five air strikes, killing another eight Islamic State militants.

Turkey is backing a group of Syrian Arabs and Turkmen in northern Syria in its Euphrates Shield operation, which has swept Islamic State from its southern border.

The Sunni hardline group has claimed responsibility for a car bomb in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday that killed nine people and wounded more than 100.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
