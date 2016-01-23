FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One wounded in Turkey as rocket hits house near Syria border: media
#World News
January 23, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

One wounded in Turkey as rocket hits house near Syria border: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A rocket fired from the Syrian side of the border hit a house in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kilis, pro-government Sabah Daily News reported on Saturday.

The newspaper’s website reported that the rocket struck a house in the city center of Kilis, 10 km (6 miles) north of the border, shattering the windows of buildings in the area.

On Monday one person was killed and several wounded when a mortar apparently fired from inside Syria struck a school in Kilis.

The town is on the edge of a roughly 100-km strip of Syrian territory controlled by Islamic State militants. Turkish towns in the region have often seen artillery fire spill over during Syria’s almost five-year civil war.

Turkey’s armed forces, part of an anti-Islamic State air campaign, have generally retaliated.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
