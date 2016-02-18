FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military shells Syrian Kurdish YPG positions: source
February 18, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish military shells Syrian Kurdish YPG positions: source

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkish authorities, on the Syria-Turkish border in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military shelled positions of the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria on Thursday in response to cross-border fire, a Turkish security source said.

Turkey has repeatedly shelled YPG positions in recent days, in response to the insurgents’ advance in northern Syria near its borders. Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization, causing friction with NATO ally Washington, which backs the group in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier the YPG’s political wing was behind the deadly bombing in Ankara on Wednesday that killed 28 people. The head of the YPG’s political arm has denied his organization’s involvement in the attack.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Nick Tattersall

