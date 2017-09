ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will take additional military measures after suffering 46 artillery attacks from Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria since January, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to members of the ruling AK Party in parliament. Newspapers on Tuesday said 17 people have been killed in the Turkish border town of Kilis this year from repeated rocket attacks.

