Turkish military returns fire into Syria after rockets hit border town again: security sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey’s military returned fire into an Islamic State-controlled region of Syria after two rockets hit the Turkish border town of Kilis on Wednesday, security sources said.
Nobody was wounded in the morning attack on the town as the rockets hit empty land, the sources said. Kilis, just across the border from an area of northern Syria controlled by the militants, has been regularly hit by rocket fire.
