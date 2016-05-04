FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military returns fire into Syria after rockets hit border town again: security sources
May 4, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Turkish military returns fire into Syria after rockets hit border town again: security sources

Ambulance enters Turkey from Syria at Turkey's Oncupinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey’s military returned fire into an Islamic State-controlled region of Syria after two rockets hit the Turkish border town of Kilis on Wednesday, security sources said.

Nobody was wounded in the morning attack on the town as the rockets hit empty land, the sources said. Kilis, just across the border from an area of northern Syria controlled by the militants, has been regularly hit by rocket fire.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

