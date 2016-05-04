Turkey will keep responding to rocket fire from Syria: Erdogan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will keep responding to rocket fire from Syria which hits the border town of Kilis, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, warning Islamic State would suffer greater losses if it keeps targeting the town.
The southeastern town of Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the radical militant group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks.
