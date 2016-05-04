FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will keep responding to rocket fire from Syria: Erdogan
#World News
May 4, 2016 / 11:39 AM / a year ago

Turkey will keep responding to rocket fire from Syria: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will keep responding to rocket fire from Syria which hits the border town of Kilis, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, warning Islamic State would suffer greater losses if it keeps targeting the town.

The southeastern town of Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the radical militant group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

