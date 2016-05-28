FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish rockets, U.S.-led coalition hit Islamic State in Syria: media
May 28, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Turkish rockets, U.S.-led coalition hit Islamic State in Syria: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and US-led coalition airstrikes killed 104 Islamic State militants in retaliation for the latest attack on a Turkish border province, Turkish media reported on Saturday, citing military sources.

Pro-government Sabah Daily news reported five people were injured on Friday when rockets fired from Islamic State controlled territory in northern Syria hit Turkey’s border province of Kilis.

Kilis has been hit by rockets from Islamic State-controlled territory more than 70 times since January, killing 21 people including children, in what security officials say has gone from accidental spillover to deliberate targeting.

Islamic State fighters captured more ground near the Turkish border from Syrian rebels on Friday, raising fears for a new wave of civilians fleeing the fighting.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alexander Smith

