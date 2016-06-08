Turkish presidential spokesman dismisses claims of Turkey sending arms to Islamic State

ANKARA (Reuters) - Allegations that Turkey is sending arms to Islamic State-controlled regions of Syria are “false” and “Russian propaganda”, a spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The situation in Syria’s Aleppo is a source of concern for Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin also told a press conference, saying a possible massacre there could trigger hundreds of thousands of people to migrate toward Turkey.

Kalin also that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia would not enter the Syrian town of Manbij, as it would escalate ethnic tension if it did.