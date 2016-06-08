FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish presidential spokesman dismisses claims of Turkey sending arms to Islamic State
June 8, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Turkish presidential spokesman dismisses claims of Turkey sending arms to Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Allegations that Turkey is sending arms to Islamic State-controlled regions of Syria are “false” and “Russian propaganda”, a spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The situation in Syria’s Aleppo is a source of concern for Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin also told a press conference, saying a possible massacre there could trigger hundreds of thousands of people to migrate toward Turkey.

Kalin also that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia would not enter the Syrian town of Manbij, as it would escalate ethnic tension if it did.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

