a year ago
Three Turkish soldiers killed after Islamic State hits tank in Syria: Turkish military
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Three Turkish soldiers killed after Islamic State hits tank in Syria: Turkish military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and one soldier was wounded after an attack by Islamic State militants on a tank in northern Syria on Friday, the Turkish army said in a statement.

Turkey launched its first major military incursion into Syria just over two weeks ago in a bid to push Islamic State back from its border and prevent Syrian Kurdish militia fighters from seizing territory in their wake.

Turkish air strikes hit and destroyed four building used by the Islamic State militants earlier on Friday, the army said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
