10 months ago
Turkey undeterred by suspected Syrian air strike on forces it backs: foreign minister
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey undeterred by suspected Syrian air strike on forces it backs: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not be deterred from its operations inside Syria after a suspected Syrian army helicopter bombed and killed Turkish-backed rebels, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The attack late on Tuesday killed two rebels and wounded five others, the Turkish military said, in what appeared to be the first direct clash with Syrian forces since Turkey launched a cross-border incursion in August.

Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad continue to bomb Syrian rebels instead of Islamic State, Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference. But Turkish military operations to clear its border of Islamic State will continue until the forces it backs take the Syrian city of al-Bab, he added.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey will take measures if there is an attack against the Iraqi city of Tal Afar. A largely Iranian-trained Shi'ite paramilitary force said last week it would back Iraqi government forces advancing towards Tal Afar, about 55 km (34 miles) west of Mosul.

Turkey fears the use of Shi'ite militias in the U.S.-backed offensive on Mosul, Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq, will trigger sectarian strife in the mainly Sunni region and trigger an exodus of refugees.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
