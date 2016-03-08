FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State behind rocket attack on Turkish town: PM Davutoglu
March 8, 2016 / 5:52 PM / a year ago

Islamic State behind rocket attack on Turkish town: PM Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Islamic State militants were responsible for a rocket attack that killed two people in the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

The attack, which saw rockets fired into Kilis from Syria, showed how “fragile” the Syrian ceasefire is, Davutoglu said. He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Melih Aslan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

