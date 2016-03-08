Islamic State behind rocket attack on Turkish town: PM Davutoglu

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Islamic State militants were responsible for a rocket attack that killed two people in the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

The attack, which saw rockets fired into Kilis from Syria, showed how “fragile” the Syrian ceasefire is, Davutoglu said. He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.