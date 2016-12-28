FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Transition towards peace in Syria can't involve Assad, says Turkey
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 10:49 AM / 8 months ago

Transition towards peace in Syria can't involve Assad, says Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A transition towards peace in Syria that involves President Bashar al-Assad is "impossible" as the country's opposition will not accept him, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu also confirmed Turkey had prepared an agreement towards a ceasefire.

Turkish state media earlier said Turkey and Russia had agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria.

(This version of the story fixes spelling of Turkish foreign minister's name in first and second paragraphs)

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

