Turkey's Syrian operations aimed at destroying terrorists, PM says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's activities in Syria are aimed at destroying terrorist organizations and securing its border, and it discusses all of its operations with coalition partners, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim's comment, to a group of reporters, were shown live by state-run broadcaster TRT. This week Turkish air strikes pounded a group of Kurdish fighters allied to a U.S.-backed militia in northern Syria, highlighting the conflicting agendas of NATO members Ankara and Washington in a complex battlefield.