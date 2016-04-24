FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another rocket hits Turkish town of Kilis: Hurriyet
April 24, 2016 / 3:37 PM / a year ago

Another rocket hits Turkish town of Kilis: Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Another rocket hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Sunday, Hurriyet Daily News reported on its website, hours after two rockets crashed into houses, wounding 16 people.

Footage from broadcaster CNN Turk showed smoke rising from what appeared to be an apartment building, and people running away from the scene. Kilis, across the border from an Islamic State-controlled area of Syria, has been repeatedly hit by rocket fire in recent weeks.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
