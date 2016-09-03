FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria: U.S. envoy
September 3, 2016 / 2:17 PM / a year ago

U.S. forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria: U.S. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. forces hit Islamic State targets overnight near Turkey's border with Syria using a newly deployed mobile rocket system, a senior diplomat said on Saturday.

"U.S. forces struck ISIL targets near Turkey's border in Syria last night via newly deployed HIMARS system," Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the coalition to counter Islamic State, said on his official Twitter account.

HIMARS refers to a "High Mobility Artillery Rocket System". It was not immediately clear when the system was deployed at Turkey's border.

Turkey, a member of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, opened up a new line of attack in northern Syria on Saturday, as Turkish tanks crossed the frontier from Kilis province, starting a western leg in an operation to sweep militants from its border.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle

