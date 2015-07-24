FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Islamic State fighters killed in clash at Syrian border: Turkish PM's office
#World News
July 24, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Five Islamic State fighters killed in clash at Syrian border: Turkish PM's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Five members of Islamic State were killed during an exchange of fire with Turkish soldiers on Thursday, sources at Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s office said on Friday.

Hours after the incident, in which one Turkish soldier was also killed, Turkish fighter jets struck Islamic State targets inside Syria, Turkey’s first air strikes against the militants. The army said on Thursday that one militant had been killed in the clash.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
