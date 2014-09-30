Islamic State insurgents advance on Turkish tomb in Syria: Turkish deputy PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Islamic State insurgents are advancing on a tomb in northern Syria regarded by Turkey as sovereign territory and guarded by Turkish soldiers, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Tuesday.

Ankara sees the tomb of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, as its own territory under a treaty signed with France in 1921, when Syria was under French rule, and has said it will defend the mausoleum.