Turkey summons U.N. Security Council members' envoys over Russian jet: official
#World News
November 24, 2015 / 1:44 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey summons U.N. Security Council members' envoys over Russian jet: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned representatives from the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to brief them on the downing of a Russian fighter jet, a Turkish official said.

Envoys from the U.S., Russia, China, France and Britain were called in after the warplane came down along Turkey’s Syria border, sparking a furious response from Moscow. The Turkish military said the plane was repeatedly warned after violating Turkish airspace, something Russia denies.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall

