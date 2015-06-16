Turkey tells U.S. it is concerned for Turkmen, Arabs in Syria border town

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has told the United States it is concerned about the displacement of Turkmen and Arabs from around a Syrian border town captured by Kurdish fighters on Monday with the assistance of U.S.-led air strikes.

“Turkey’s discomfort regarding Tel Abyad has been conveyed to the United States both in Ankara and in Washington,” a Turkish official told Reuters.

“The Turkmen and Arabs in the Tel Abyad region are being forced to migrate. There is an attempt at a demographic adjustment. Turkey has shared its worries on this issue with the United States.”

The town of Tel Abyad was taken from Islamic State militants on Monday.