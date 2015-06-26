Turkish foreign minister, U.S. Kerry discussed Kobani attack: Turkey officials

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry have discussed the Islamic State attack on the Syrian town of Kobani and regional cooperation in a telephone call, Turkish foreign ministry officials said on Friday.

The attack on Kobani, near the border with Turkey, has so far killed at least 146 civilians, making it the second-biggest massacre by the hardline Islamist group in Syria, a conflict monitor said on Friday.