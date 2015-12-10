FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM talks to U.S. VP Biden over Iraq soldiers row: prime ministry sources
December 10, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM talks to U.S. VP Biden over Iraq soldiers row: prime ministry sources

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) chats with Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu during an Atlantic Council summit in Istanbul November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister on Thursday evening told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden by telephone that Turkey respects Iraq’s sovereignty, amid a row over Turkish troops deployed in Iraqi territory, prime ministry sources said.

U.S. officials requested the call, the sources said, in which Davutoglu emphasized that Ankara stands alongside Baghdad in its struggle against Islamic State. A letter expressing these sentiments was also being delivered to the Iraqi PM by a high level Turkish delegation.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Ercan Gurses; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
