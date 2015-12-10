Turkish PM talks to U.S. VP Biden over Iraq soldiers row: prime ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister on Thursday evening told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden by telephone that Turkey respects Iraq’s sovereignty, amid a row over Turkish troops deployed in Iraqi territory, prime ministry sources said.

U.S. officials requested the call, the sources said, in which Davutoglu emphasized that Ankara stands alongside Baghdad in its struggle against Islamic State. A letter expressing these sentiments was also being delivered to the Iraqi PM by a high level Turkish delegation.