Biden, in call with Turkey PM, urges cooperation with Iraq - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the reported withdrawal of Turkish troops from a camp in northern Iraq and urged Turkey to continue trying to cooperate with Baghdad, the White House said on Monday.

In a call with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Biden said the move of Turkish troops from Camp Bashiqa was “an important step to de-escalate recent tensions,” the White House said in a statement. Biden reiterated that Iraq’s government must consent to any foreign military presence there.

“The Vice President encouraged the Turkish government to continue its dialogue with Baghdad on additional measures to improve relations between Turkey and Iraq,” it said.