#World News
December 14, 2015 / 7:19 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Kerry will press Russia on Turkey de-escalation

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will press Moscow on the need for de-escalation with Ankara after Turkey’s shootdown of a Russian plane at the Syrian border, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said “we haven’t seen any tangible escalation at this point” between Turkey and Russia and said that represented “a glimmer of optimism.”

Relations between Russia and Turkey have nosedived since Turkey shot down the Russian military plane near the Syrian-Turkish border on Nov. 24. Kerry holds meetings with Russian leaders in Moscow on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

