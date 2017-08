ANKARA (Reuters) - The chief of general staff of the Turkish Armed Forces met with his U.S. counterpart in Ankara on Sunday on the request of the U.S. military, the Turkish armed forces said in a statement.

No details were given about the meeting between Hulusi Akar and Joseph Dunford, but it comes as U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had launched an operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.