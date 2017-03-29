FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Turkey to discuss Syria, Gulen with U.S.'s Tillerson: foreign minister
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey to discuss Syria, Gulen with U.S.'s Tillerson: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, U.S. on March 6, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will discuss Syria and the extradition of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for a failed coup last July, with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he visits Ankara this week, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said the arrest in New York of an executive at state lender Halkbank on charges of involvement in violating U.S. sanctions on Iran would also be discussed.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall

