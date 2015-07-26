FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns Kurdish PKK attacks in Turkey: diplomat on Twitter
July 26, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. condemns Kurdish PKK attacks in Turkey: diplomat on Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States condemns recent attacks by PKK Kurdish militants in Turkey, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Twitter, adding there was “no connection” between Turkey’s strikes against the PKK and a deal to intensify the fight against Islamic State.

“There is no connection between these airstrikes against PKK and recent understandings to intensify U.S.-Turkey cooperation against ISIL,” Brett McGurk, the deputy special presidential envoy for the coalition to counter Islamic State, said on Twitter.

Reporting by David Dolan, editing by William Hardy

