Turkey's Erdogan and Obama discuss cooperation on Syria
October 16, 2015 / 5:23 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan and Obama discuss cooperation on Syria

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan talks to the media before a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed on the phone strengthening cooperation against Islamic State militants and what could be done about Russian military activities in Syria, Erdogan’s office said on Friday.

“The two leaders confirmed their shared goal of increasing military pressure on Daesh (Islamic State) and strengthening the moderate opposition to create the necessary conditions for a political transition in Syria,” the statement said.

In the telephone call overnight, Obama also conveyed condolences after last Saturday’s twin suicide bombings in Ankara and said the United States was in solidarity with Turkey against the threats it faces.

The statement said the two leaders agreed on the need for Kurdistan Workers Party militant attacks in Turkey to end quickly.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait

