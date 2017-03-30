FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey expects better cooperation with Trump administration on Syria: foreign minister
#World News
March 30, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey expects better cooperation with Trump administration on Syria: foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey, March 30, 2017.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects better cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and it is vital to give fresh impetus to U.S.-Turkish relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said the U.S. government accepts that there is no difference between the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the PKK militant group, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

Turkey has been frustrated by U.S. support for the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in northern Syria.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

