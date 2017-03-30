FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S's Tillerson says discussed Syria stabilization zones with Turkey
#World News
March 30, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

U.S's Tillerson says discussed Syria stabilization zones with Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday his talks during a visit to NATO ally Turkey had focused on the creation of stabilization zones in Syria and that a number of options on how to secure such areas were being explored.

Tillerson told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that Turkey was a key partner in the fight against Islamic State. He also said the two nations shared a goal of reducing Iran's potential to disrupt the region.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

