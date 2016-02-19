FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama called Turkey's Erdogan to offer condolences: White House
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 6:49 PM / 2 years ago

Obama called Turkey's Erdogan to offer condolences: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday to offer condolences on a suicide car bombing this week that killed at least 28 people, the White House said.

In a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria.

Earnest said more details on the call would be released later Friday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

