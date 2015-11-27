FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. Syria envoy says downing of Russian jet 'did not help' peace process
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. Syria envoy says downing of Russian jet 'did not help' peace process

UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Turkey’s downing of a Russian jet near the Syrian border earlier this week risks harming the Syrian peace process, the United Nation’s top Syria diplomat said on Friday, speaking in Stockholm.

“It certainly did not help... there is a likelihood of it complicating this,” U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura said about political negotiations over peace or a cease fire.

NATO member Turkey and Russia have been in a war of words after Turkey’s air force shot down a Russian warplane.

Reporting by Alistair Scrutton, Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.